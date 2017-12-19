Mariah Carey Is YouTube's Queen Of Christmas

Mariah Carey proved that she rules Christmas!
Mimi's "All I Want For Christmas is You" is a beloved Christmas classic, and according to YouTube, it's also one of the hottest tracks for the holiday season. In December alone, the Christmas classic has surpassed 100 million views.
Every holiday season the song sees a spike in views, with the number of views growing each year. In the United States, the song has 62.6 million views, but people from all over the world including the United Kingdom, Poland, Japan, Brazil and Australia are also streaming the hit.
This year, "All I Want For Christmas" is at No. 15 on the YouTube Music Global Top 100 and is still climbing! Last year Mariah's song peaked at No. 12. Do you think it will make the top 10 this year?
Don't lie, you know you've been blasting this song over and over!
-- Kevin Zelman