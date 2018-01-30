Mark Salling Is Dead At 35 After Apparent Suicide

"Glee" star Mark Salling is dead of apparent suicide, TMZ is reporting. The actor was 35 years old.

His body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, California, according to TMZ. TMZ reported the actor hung himself from a tree near the riverbed.

Salling's lawyer Michael J. Proctor confirmed the news to Access and shared a statement. ""I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

Access has reached out to Los Angeles Coroner's Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

"On January 30, 2018, around 8:50 a.m., Foothill Area Patrol Officers responded to the Vogel Flats area in the 11900 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road on a death investigation. They discovered a male, white, around 35 years old, deceased at scene, with no apparent signs of foul play," the LAPD told Access in a statement. "The Coroner responded to the location and will be responsible for releasing the identity of the decedent. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office."

LA City Fire Dept confirmed to Access that an engine was despatched at 9:47 AM to the scene of the 11900 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road. No transport occurred.

Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a pre-pubescent minor. Prosecutors say he had 50,000 images of underage children. His sentencing was set for March and he was expected to get 4 to 7 years in prison, as he was reportedly working on a plea deal.

Salling was first arrested in child pornography charges in December 2015.

Salling rose to fame in 2009 when he played the high school jock Noah "Puck" Puckerman on "Glee."





