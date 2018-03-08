Marvel Hints At 'Avengers: Infinity War' Team-Ups In New EW Covers

While plot details for the epic blockbuster are few and far between, EW's covers hint that Thor will be teaming up with "Guardians" Groot and Rocket Racoon in "Infinity War" for an intergalactic battle. This shouldn't come to a surprise to those who caught "Thor: Ragnarok" in theaters. Remember that hilarious post-credits scene when the Asgardians come face-to-face with Thanos' fleet?

In a new teaser posted by Marvel, it looks like Thanos will also take the war for Infinity Stones to Wakanda, where he will face King T'Challa and more heroes of "Black Panther."