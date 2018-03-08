Marvel Hints At 'Avengers: Infinity War' Team-Ups In New EW Covers

Entertainment Weekly has assembled Marvel's "Avengers" for a look at the biggest battle in MCU history – "Infinity War."
With just 50 days to go until "Avengers: Infinity War" bursts into theaters, 22 superheroes grace 15 different covers of EW – the most dedicated number of covers in the mag's 28-year history.
Fans will recognize the Wakandan royalty of "Black Panther," the misfits of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and a web-slinging Tom Holland amongst the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. They will also come face-to-face with the mad titan, Thanos , who is the biggest bad guy, well, ever.
(Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)
While plot details for the epic blockbuster are few and far between, EW's covers hint that Thor will be teaming up with "Guardians" Groot and Rocket Racoon in "Infinity War" for an intergalactic battle. This shouldn't come to a surprise to those who caught "Thor: Ragnarok" in theaters. Remember that hilarious post-credits scene when the Asgardians come face-to-face with Thanos' fleet?
In a new teaser posted by Marvel, it looks like Thanos will also take the war for Infinity Stones to Wakanda, where he will face King T'Challa and more heroes of "Black Panther."
The Black Panther has quickly become the mightiest Avenger at the box office – the film has grossed over $920 million worldwide and will become the second-biggest comic book superhero movie in North America behind 2012's "The Avengers."
(Marvel Studios/Disney)
The fight for the galaxy begins on April 27.