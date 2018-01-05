Matt Lanter Welcomes First Child With Wife Angela -- See The Pics

The "Timeless" star and his wife, Angela, announced the birth of their first child together, MacKenlee Faire, in an Instagram post on Friday. In the sweet snap, Matt and his wife are cuddling their newborn baby in the hospital bed.
The 34-year-old actor is absolutely beaming in the sweet snap and he captioned it, "Welcome to the world my little angel."
Angela shared a couple photos of her own, including a couple sweet black and white pics. In her caption, she gushed about how becoming a mother made her love her husband even more."I never knew how much I loved your daddy until I saw how much he loves you @mattlanter and I are thrilled to introduce you to our new bundle of joy! MacKenlee Faire Lanter was born on December 30th and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz and 20' long. She's the sweetest little angel baby ever," she wrote. "Thank you for all your love, support and prayers throughout this sweet journey to become a mama," she continued. "This week has been filled so much love, happy tears and, yes, sleepless nights, but we're blissfully in love with this sweet girl of ours."
The duo definitely seem thrilled about becoming parents. Matt shared a series of fun pictures from their maternity shoot over the holidays. In one snap, the pair are comparing bumps -- with Angela's obviously being a bit bigger -- and Matt joked, "Couldn’t decide on our family Christmas card. Went with this."
Congrats to the whole family!