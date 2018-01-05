Matt Lanter Welcomes First Child With Wife Angela -- See The Pics

Angela shared a couple photos of her own, including a couple sweet black and white pics. In her caption, she gushed about how becoming a mother made her love her husband even more.

"I never knew how much I loved your daddy until I saw how much he loves you @mattlanter and I are thrilled to introduce you to our new bundle of joy! MacKenlee Faire Lanter was born on December 30th and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz and 20' long. She's the sweetest little angel baby ever," she wrote. "Thank you for all your love, support and prayers throughout this sweet journey to become a mama," she continued. "This week has been filled so much love, happy tears and, yes, sleepless nights, but we're blissfully in love with this sweet girl of ours."