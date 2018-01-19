'Maury' Show Creates Hilarious Music Video With Hudson Brothers About Liars

Maury's show has been running for 20 seasons, and it's easy to see why! The talk show host is hipper than ever. Need proof? Just check out this hilarious music video with the Hudson Brothers that the "Maury" show created in order to call out all the liars and the cheaters.

Maury and his crew invited social media influencer Emmanuel Hudson and his brother Phillip to the show to perform an exclusive song and music video for Maury called "That's A Lie." Emmanuel is best known for his work on MTV's Wild N Out and his video "Ratchet Girl Anthem." The brothers shared the new video with their 1.6 million followers on YouTube on Thursday.

For a little funny pick up — check it out. This video may even be better than Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood's cheating anthems (gasp!)