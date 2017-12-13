Meet Season 13's 'The Voice' Finalists

On Tuesday night, Carson Daly announced the four artists who will be competing for the title of "The Voice" during its finale next week on NBC.

This week began with 8 finalists still competing for the win, but after America's vote halved the contestants with only the top four artists advancing to the finale.

Team Blake's Chloe Kohanski was the first finalist to make it to the finale – meaning Blake Shelton will now be represented in the finale for 12 out of 13 of the show’s seasons.