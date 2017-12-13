Meet Season 13's 'The Voice' Finalists

On Tuesday night, Carson Daly announced the four artists who will be competing for the title of "The Voice" during its finale next week on NBC.
This week began with 8 finalists still competing for the win, but after America's vote halved the contestants with only the top four artists advancing to the finale.
Team Blake's Chloe Kohanski was the first finalist to make it to the finale – meaning Blake Shelton will now be represented in the finale for 12 out of 13 of the show’s seasons.
Addison Agen from Team Adam was the next artist to be sent to the finale, followed by Team Miley's Brooke Simpson.
Adam Cunningham, Red Marlow and Noah Mac were left to sing for the Twitter Instant Save – vying for the last spot in the finale. After each of the remaining artists' performances, America decided to save country crooner Red Marlow, rounding out the Top 4.
Tune into 'The Voice' next Monday and Tuesday at 8/7C on NBC to find out which contestant is crowned “The Voice” champion!
-- Kevin Zelman