Meghan Markle Handles Awkward Award Show Moment Like A Pro At Endeavour Fund Awards

Just leave it to Meghan Markle to think on her feet!

The soon-to-be-royal attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night alongside her fiancé Prince Harry, and joined in on the evening's ceremonies by acting as a presenter. Meghan took the stage alongside a co-presenter to hand out awards to wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen who used sporting and adventure challenges over the past year to overcome adversity. Meghan began by reading her lines, and when she handed over the mic to her presenter — he got totally flustered since his note cards were out of order.

The former "Suits" star saved the day by laughing off the flub while they reorganized the cards to get to the proper category. She also kept her red-face co-presenter totally calm throughout the situation. Way to improvise, Meghan. The audience also was impressed with her quick recovery and laughed about the whole moment.

The Telegraph caught the entire moment on video and shared it on Twitter late Thursday.