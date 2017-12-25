Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William & Royal Family At Christmas Services

It's a Christmas double date! Meghan Markle made her first official appearance alongside fiancé Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton during church services on Christmas morning in the English countryside.
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The Queen, Prince Philip and several other members of the royal family enjoyed the services at Church of St. Mary Magdalene, not far from the royal's Sandringham estate. Four-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte stayed at the estate to enjoy their presents.
Meghan, 36, looked lovely on Christmas morning in a tan wool coat from Sentaler, chocolate-colored brown suede boots and a matching beret. Throughout her chilly walk to church, Meghan was smiling and greeting well-wishers. She held on close to Prince Harry, who looked dashing in a navy blue suit.
Kate brought the Christmas spirit in her festive plaid coat ensemble with a black hat. She and William held hands and walked side by side with the new happy couple.
It's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot more of this foursome together, and Meghan seems to be fitting right in. The soon-to-be-royal nailed her first courtesy as the Queen arrived at church. She was also spotted talking to the hundreds of people who lined the streets surrounding the church ahead of the Queen's arrival.
This is the first-time a non-royal partner has attended church services with the queen. In 2010, when Kate and Will were engaged, she celebrated Christmas at home with her family and didn't attend the services until after she and William had wed.
It looks like Meghan is breaking all the royal rules — and we love it!
