Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William & Royal Family At Christmas Services

The Queen, Prince Philip and several other members of the royal family enjoyed the services at Church of St. Mary Magdalene, not far from the royal's Sandringham estate. Four-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte stayed at the estate to enjoy their presents.

Meghan, 36, looked lovely on Christmas morning in a tan wool coat from Sentaler, chocolate-colored brown suede boots and a matching beret. Throughout her chilly walk to church, Meghan was smiling and greeting well-wishers. She held on close to Prince Harry, who looked dashing in a navy blue suit.

Kate brought the Christmas spirit in her festive plaid coat ensemble with a black hat. She and William held hands and walked side by side with the new happy couple.