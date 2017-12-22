Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Are Engaged!

Wedding bells are on the way for Meghan Trainor!
The "Me Too" singer’s boyfriend, "Spy Kids" alum Daryl Sabara, popped the question on Dec. 22 – right in time for her birthday!
"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," Meghan shared on Instagram.
A video of the special moment shows Meghan crying tears of joy as Daryl is on one knee – the two surrounded in a glimmering winter wonderland.
"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends,” Meghan continued. “I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤"
Daryl also shared his excitement online.
“Happy birthday to my soulmate,” he wrote. “Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor.”
The sweethearts started dating last summer, and they haven’t been shy about showing off their affection for each other. For their 1-year anniversary, Meghan posted a loving Instagram message to her beau.
"An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you Daryl for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all my heart," she wrote.
The singer’s love has even inspired her songs! Meghan told Cosmopolitan this April: "I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face. One is called 'Marry Me.'" Looks like Daryl was happy to oblige!
Congrats to the happy couple!