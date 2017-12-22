Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Are Engaged!

Wedding bells are on the way for Meghan Trainor!

The "Me Too" singer’s boyfriend, "Spy Kids" alum Daryl Sabara, popped the question on Dec. 22 – right in time for her birthday!

"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," Meghan shared on Instagram.

A video of the special moment shows Meghan crying tears of joy as Daryl is on one knee – the two surrounded in a glimmering winter wonderland.