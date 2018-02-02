Meghan Trainor Scarily Gets Confronted By Heated 'The Four' Contestant

(FOX)
Meghan Trainor may be "All About That Bass," but she is not all about that confrontation.
The 24-year-old Grammy winner is currently a judge on Fox's "The Four" – a singing competition show where four talented singers fight to defend their spot on stage as they are challenged by new performers.
After getting unseated as one of "The Four" on Thursday night's episode, contestant Jason Warrior walked towards the judges' table to confront Meghan about his elimination.
Watch #TheFour contestant get in Meghan Trainor's face to call her out upon being eliminated: "Sometimes you say things that hurt us!" pic.twitter.com/UbQtMCXTrt— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2018
"I really love you dearly and I respect everything you do, but sometimes you say things to us that hurt us," he said while holding her hand. "Sometimes you say things that are hurtful, but I still love you."
Jason then begins to belt out Meghan's hit single "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" – leaving Meghan, host Fergie and the contestants visibly shaken. Security is eventually called to escort Jason off the stage.
"It's not cool to come up and approach me, and to call me out in front of everyone," Meghan tells her fellow judges.