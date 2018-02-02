Meghan Trainor Scarily Gets Confronted By Heated 'The Four' Contestant

Meghan Trainor may be "All About That Bass," but she is not all about that confrontation.

The 24-year-old Grammy winner is currently a judge on Fox's "The Four" – a singing competition show where four talented singers fight to defend their spot on stage as they are challenged by new performers.

After getting unseated as one of "The Four" on Thursday night's episode, contestant Jason Warrior walked towards the judges' table to confront Meghan about his elimination.