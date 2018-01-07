Meryl Strep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson & More Stars To Bring Activists As Their Guests To The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

"Many of us identify as survivors of sexual harassment, assault and violence ourselves and we believe we are nearing a tipping point in transforming the culture of violence in the countries where we live and work. It’s a moment to transform both the written and unwritten rules that devalue the lives and experiences of women. We believe that people of all genders and ages should live free of violence against us. And, we believe that women of color, and women who have faced generations of exclusion – Indigenous, Black, Brown and Asian women, farmworkers and domestic workers, disabled women, undocumented and queer and trans women -- should be at the center of our solutions. This moment in time calls for us to use the power of our collective voices to find solutions that leave no woman behind.

"This past year was a powerful one in the fight for gender equity and against sexual violence against women - from the Women’s March to the re-emergence of ‘me too’ as a viral hashtag that brought more than ten years of survivor-centered work to the mainstream. There is still much work to do, and many hands required to do it. We want to encourage all women- from those who live in the shadows to those who live in the spotlight, from all walks of life, and across generations- to continue to step forward and know that they will be supported when they do.



"The #TIMESUP initiative joins an ever-growing collective of organizations, movements, and leaders working to end gender-based violence. We look forward to partnering with them and others to organize, support all survivors, and find solutions that ensure a future where all women and all people can live and work with dignity."

Men and women are also expected to wear black to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Reese Witherspoon, Rashida Jones, Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson, and Kerry Washington all shared a statement about the Time's Up movement on Instagram on Sunday. The women, who asked fans at home to wear black in support of the Time's Up cause, also thanked supporters of the movement for donating and raising more than $15 million for the Legal Defense Fund.