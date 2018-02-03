Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Third Child After Elder Son’s Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their third child together as they move on from son Noah's heartbreaking battle with cancer.
A rep for the 42-year-old crooner confirms to Access that his stunning Argentine wife, 30, is about two and a half months along in her pregnancy.
(Instagram)
Luisana first sparked baby rumors last week when she posted a snap on Instagram wearing baggy clothes, covering her petite figure.
Michael and Luisana's exciting baby news comes at an incredible time for the family, as their elder son is recovering from a battle with cancer.
4-year-old Noah was first diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016. Michael put his career on hold while his adorable kiddo underwent treatment – but now it appears the family is ready to move on.
Michael shared a happy update on their son's battle with cancer to his Facebook page in February 2017.
"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," they wrote.
(Instagram)
The four-time Grammy winner will have plenty of family time this year – his next performances are scheduled for July 2018 in Ireland and the UK.
Congrats to the happy family!