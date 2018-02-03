Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Third Child After Elder Son’s Cancer Battle

Michael and Luisana's exciting baby news comes at an incredible time for the family, as their elder son is recovering from a battle with cancer.

4-year-old Noah was first diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016. Michael put his career on hold while his adorable kiddo underwent treatment – but now it appears the family is ready to move on.

Michael shared a happy update on their son's battle with cancer to his Facebook page in February 2017.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," they wrote.