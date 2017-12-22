Michael Douglas Shares First Pic Of Son Cameron's Baby Daughter, Lua

Michael Douglas is a proud grandpa!

The 73-year-old actor shared the first photo of his newborn granddaughter, Lua, on Thursday on Facebook. Michael's son, Cameron and his wife Viviane Thibes welcomed their first child, Lua, on December 18.

In his post, Michael shared a closeup snap of little Lua and captioned it, "Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua."