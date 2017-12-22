Michael Douglas Shares First Pic Of Son Cameron's Baby Daughter, Lua

Michael Douglas is a proud grandpa!
The 73-year-old actor shared the first photo of his newborn granddaughter, Lua, on Thursday on Facebook. Michael's son, Cameron and his wife Viviane Thibes welcomed their first child, Lua, on December 18.
In his post, Michael shared a closeup snap of little Lua and captioned it, "Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua."
Cameron shared the happy news of his daughter's arrival on his Instagram account on Monday alongside a photo of his wife. "Today my appreciation for [mothers] all over the world has reached new heights … " the 39-year-old dad shared. "Today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior. I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes. 🕊 #iloveyou"
It's been a busy week for the Douglas family! While Cameron was welcoming his baby girl, the rest of the Douglas family was on a trip to India. Catherine Zeta-Jones and hubby Michael shared pictures from their incredible vacation where they visited Jaipur, India, The Taj Mahal, Amer Fort and more.
Check out the family vacation below!