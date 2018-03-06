Michelle Obama Has A Dance Party With Kiddo Who Was In Awe Of Her Portrait

Michelle took to Twitter to share a video of her and Parker dancing to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift. Little Parker seems stoked to be hanging out with FLOTUS — and clearly the feeling was mutual. Michelle wrote alongside the Twitter video, "Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"



Talk about a super sweet moment.

Last week, Parker was photographed by a couple staring up at Michelle's portrait in the National Portrait Gallery. The tiny tot seemed to be the living embodiment of what Michelle's hopes for the portrait. During the unveiling ceremony, Michelle told the press, "I am thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of color, who in years ahead will come to this place, and they will look up and see someone who looks like them hanging on the walls of this great institution."