A 'Mighty Ducks' TV Series Is Reportedly In Development!

Could we be getting more of "The Mighty Ducks"?

The classic '90s film trilogy is in talks to be developed into a television show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC Signature Studios is reportedly in early development for the potential series, with original screenwriter Steven Brill tapped to write the script.

The original 1992 film centered on Emilio Estevez's Gordon Bombay, an attorney turned pee-wee hockey coach, who helps his ragtag team achieve greatness on the ice.