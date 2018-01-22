A 'Mighty Ducks' TV Series Is Reportedly In Development!

Could we be getting more of "The Mighty Ducks"?
The classic '90s film trilogy is in talks to be developed into a television show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
ABC Signature Studios is reportedly in early development for the potential series, with original screenwriter Steven Brill tapped to write the script.
The original 1992 film centered on Emilio Estevez's Gordon Bombay, an attorney turned pee-wee hockey coach, who helps his ragtag team achieve greatness on the ice.
'The Mighty Ducks' (Walt Disney Pictures / Avnet/Kerner Productions)
While many of the titular Ducks pursued careers outside of Hollywood, some of the film series' child actors have blossomed into bonafide television stars, including "Saturday Night Live's" Kenan Thompson, "Empire's" Jussie Smollett, and "The Affair" actor and "Dawson's Creek" alum Joshua Jackson.
Joshua expressed support for continuing the franchise in a 2014 interview with TIME.
"I feel like a fourth film should happen, and if there was space for any of the original kids that come back and have a role, I would be surprised that anybody didn't want to do it," he said.
"The next generation should have its own version. Not that we need to come back as adults, but I hope my kids grow up and play pickup hockey and I hope that they have their own movies like my generation had those movies. In that way, yeah, of course, I'd be a part of something like that."
PHOTO: "D2: The Mighty Ducks" Cast Reunites 20 Years After Film
Producer Jordan Kerner also told TIME in 2014 that his collaborators had discussed "bringing it back, possibly with one or two of the guys who are now in their thirties as the coaches, and having a few more of them be their friends in their lives and having the kids come back."
News of the series' potential comeback excited fans, who took to Twitter to share their hopes and theories for the television revival.
"A #MightyDucks TV series needs to exist in the same universe as the movies," tweeted Politico journalist Bill Kuchman. "It needs an Emilio Estevez cameo. And it should star Joshua Jackson as the new coach of the Ducks."
What's your dream cast for a "Mighty Ducks" TV revival?