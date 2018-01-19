Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pleaded Guilty To Cheating On His Taxes

One of the stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show has pleaded guilty to cheating on his taxes.



Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino appeared in federal court in Newark on Friday with his brother, Marc, who also pleaded guilty.

They were charged in 2014 and again last year with multiple counts related to nearly $9 million in income from the show, which ran from 2009 to 2012.

Michael Sorrentino on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion for deliberately concealing some of his income in 2011 by making cash deposits in amounts of less than $10,000 so they wouldn't trigger federal reporting requirements.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in late April.



