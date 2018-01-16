Mila Kunis Named Woman Of The Year By Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals

Mila Kunis, who made her mark on two long-running television comedies and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the big screen, was named Woman of the Year on Tuesday by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Kunis is being honored by the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization because she is one of Hollywood's "most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses."

"We have been watching her on both the big and small screen since we were young and can't wait to celebrate her achievements in a truly unique and memorable way," Hasty Pudding Theatricals co-producer Annie McCreery said in the announcement.

