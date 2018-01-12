Miley Cyrus Responds To 'Hannah Montana' Cast's Mini-Reunion: 'Love You So Much'

Miley Cyrus misses having the "Best of Both Worlds"!
The superstar's former "Hannah Montana" co-stars – Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, Moisés Arias and Jason Earles – reunited Thursday night and gave Disney fans some serious nostalgia.
Emily (who played Miley's BFF Lilly on the hit Disney Channel series) posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.
"2018 has brought a lot of old friends back into my life … Love these boys. Obviously missing our girl," she wrote.
"Hope all you HM fans know after all these years we still come back to each other and talk about how much fun we had," Emily added.
Miley clearly had some serious FOMO over missing out on the fun – taking to Twitter to send her love.
"Miss you! Wish I could’ve been with my 'family to celebrate … Love you so much," Miley responded on Twitter.
The 25-year-old Disney alum is currently in Australia, celebrating fiancé Liam Hemsworth's 28th birthday Down Under.
Looks like Miley's "Hannah" co-stars will always find their way back home!