Miley Cyrus & Stephen Colbert Compete To Decide Who Is The Bigger Elton John Fan

Miley Cyrus made an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Friday night to challenge the late night host over who is the bigger Elton John fan.



The singer turned up in studded, Elton-inspired shoes, a jacket with the music legend's face on the back, and glasses bearing his name, and proceeded to trade quiz questions with Stephen about Elton's career.

Both got every question right, including a trick one about which role Elton played in "Spice World" (answer: himself – only, as Stephen noted, a younger version!).