Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Heartbreak At Concert Amid Split Rumors From Anderson East

Miranda Lambert is getting real about love with her fans.

Amid reports that she has split from her longtime boyfriend Anderson East, Miranda performed at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee last week. And between songs, she talked about heartbreak.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Miranda told the crowd before performing an acoustic version of her hit "Tin Man" according to local news outlet, Knox News.

"I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately," she added."But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one."

Miranda then performed a moving rendition of "Tin Man."