Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Heartbreak At Concert Amid Split Rumors From Anderson East

Miranda Lambert is getting real about love with her fans.
Amid reports that she has split from her longtime boyfriend Anderson East, Miranda performed at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee last week. And between songs, she talked about heartbreak.
"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Miranda told the crowd before performing an acoustic version of her hit "Tin Man" according to local news outlet, Knox News.
"I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately," she added."But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one."
Miranda then performed a moving rendition of "Tin Man."
Rumors started swirling that Miranda and Anderson had gone their separate ways after two years of dating. The "Something Bad" singer's romance with the rising country star began after her divorce from Blake Shelton. Miranda and Blake divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.
Miranda has referenced her private life during past performances.. Last month during her concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, the 34-year-old singer seemed to allude to her divorce from Blake when she changed the words to her hit song "Little Red Wagon" from "I live in Oklahoma" to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma." A fan captured the lyric switch on Twitter.
Last year, Miranda also joked about her love life and split from Blake during a concert in Chicago. “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she told to fans during a small show in January 2017 in Chicago, according to Fox News.
The best thing about Miranda? She's always real about her feelings!