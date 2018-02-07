Is Model Stormi Bree Throwing Shade At Kylie Jenner Over Baby's Name?

(Getty Images)
Stormy with a chance of shade?
Kylie Jenner debuted her newborn daughter – Stormi Webster – on Instagram Tuesday, but fans were quick to point out that there's already another Instagram queen with the same name.
The makeup mogul's daughter shares her unique namesake with 27-year-old model Stormi Bree.
Fans speculated that Bree – who has over 663,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform – was throwing shade at Kylie's baby name reveal.
The former Miss Teen USA and fellow momma Instagrammed a surly-faced pic just one hour after Kylie's post and captioned it "Current mood."
After hundreds of comments poured in asking if the pic was in response to Stormi Webster, Bree went on to update her caption.
"Goodness gracious that was bad caption timing," she added.
Despite clearing the air, fans continued to duke it out in the comment section over the name.
"Ya betta trademark your name before you know who," one fan cheekily wrote.
While Kylie has yet to explain where the inspiration for her daughter's unique name came from, the 20-year-old reality star did once work with Bree's baby daddy – male supermodel Lucky Blue Smith.
Kylie cuddled up with Lucky for the February edition of Elle UK in January 2016. The two even partied together at GQ's Men of the Year party in December 2015.
Could Kylie have been inspired by Stormi Bree after all?