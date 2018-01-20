Natalie Portman Speaks Out About Being Sexualized At Age 12 After 'The Professional'

At the 2018 Women's March in Los Angeles, Natalie Portman gave a powerful speech about a dark time in her past.

The 36-year-old actress took to the stage on Saturday and revealed how she was sexualized as a preteen after the debut of her first film, "The Professional."

In the film, Natalie portrayed 12-year-old Mathilda, a girl who befriends an Italian hitman with the hopes of avenging the murder of her family.

"The character is simultaneously discovering and developing her womanhood, her voice and her desire. At that moment in my life, I too was discovering my own womanhood, my own desire and my own voice," Natalie shared.