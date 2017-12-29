Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey Agree To Joint Custody Of Son Josey

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey have reached a temporary custody arrangement for their 2-year-old son.

The former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their son Josey Hollis Dorsey, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Ryan, 34, of "Pitch" fame, has agreed to consult with his estranged wife Naya "on all major decisions related to the child's health, education and welfare."

