Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey Agree To Joint Custody Of Son Josey

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey have reached a temporary custody arrangement for their 2-year-old son.
The former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their son Josey Hollis Dorsey, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
Ryan, 34, of "Pitch" fame, has agreed to consult with his estranged wife Naya "on all major decisions related to the child's health, education and welfare."
The "Glee" actress filed for divorce from her husband for a second time in early December after the couple got into an altercation over Thanksgiving weekend.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Naya was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after Ryan claimed she hit him in the head during a walk with their son.
The 30-year-old actress first filed for divorce in November 2016 before dismissing the filing in October 2017.