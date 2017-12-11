Netflix Calls Out Fans Of 'A Christmas Prince' In The Most Hilarious Way

Netflix just called out fans of "A Christmas Prince" in the funniest way possible.

The streaming service joked about how much some fans have been watching the movie in a tweet from Sunday.

"To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?" they wrote.

'A Christmas Prince'

(Netflix)

"A Christmas Prince" is available now on Netflix.

-- Stephanie Swaim

