Netflix's Sabrina Spellman Series Finds Its Lead In 'Mad Men' Actress Kiernan Shipka

"Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka is about to cast a spell on Netflix.

The actress will star as high school sophomore Sabrina Spellman in the untitled Sabrina series for the streaming service, it was announced on Friday.

"We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," Executive Producer Robert Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.