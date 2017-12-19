Netflix's 'Narcos' Adds Michael Peña and Diego Luna To Season 4

This season, the show will focus on Mexico's Guadalajara cartel. The show will be set in Mexico City and will take a deeper look at how the Guadalajara cartel rose to power to become of the biggest drug traffickers. Peña and Luna's roles have not been officially revealed yet, but the move to Mexico does signal the possible to end to the show's current leading man, Pedro Pascal, who plays Javier Peña.

Narcos Season 4 is slated to premiere in 2018.

Check out the teaser above!