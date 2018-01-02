New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Drops Ana's Huge Bombshell

Ana receives huge news in the final "Fifty Shades Feed" trailer – she's expecting!
While faithful "Fifty Shades" readers expected the baby bombshell, this is the first sneak peek the film has given to Ana and Christian's future family.
Though fans can anticipate their favorite on-screen couple to have a happy ending – between a spectacular wedding and a baby on the way – "Fifty Shades Freed" will be an action-packed conclusion to the trilogy as the couple faces new deadly enemies.
"Fifty Shades Freed" hits theaters on Feb. 9. Watch the final trailer below!