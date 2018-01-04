'New Girl' Final Season Details: A Time Jump, A Toddler, A *Spoiler* & More

When "New Girl" returns for its final season, it will begin with a time jump.
And show creator Elizabeth Meriwether said it has to do with Season 6's tidy finale, which provided some resolutions for the show's core characters.
"So we decided to jump forward in time three years to kind of … throw in new storylines and move things forward," the producer said on Thursday during the "New Girl" panel at the Fox portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.
Schmidt and Cece, who ended Season 6 preparing to welcome their first child, are parents when Season 7 begins.
Cece is a modeling agent, and Schmidt's a stay-at-home dad, who Max Greenfield said is, "somewhat of a helicopter parent."
"I think he's just sort of trying to figure out a way where he can get rid of all responsibility in his life and dedicate all of his focus to the child," Max said. "I think he's just completely enamored with the this child and wants to spend every waking minute with her."
As for Winston, LaMorne Morris said his character has tied the knot with Aly (Nasim Pedrad) since Season 6's finale. Winston's dad will also feature this season, played by JB Smoove.
And Nick and Jess? They are still together.
"He's a very successful YA author," Zooey Deschanel said of Jake Johnson's character.
"She hasn't been working for a few years. And she's gone on some literary tours with Nick and that's how we start the season," she added.
There's also a sad twist on the way.
"There's a death of a pretty main cast member, that's heartbreaking for all of us," Hannah said.
The final season of "New Girl" premieres April 10, and will span eight episodes, concluding May 15 in an hour long episode airing at 9 PM ET/PT on Fox.
-- Jolie Lash