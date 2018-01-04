'New Girl' Final Season Details: A Time Jump, A Toddler, A *Spoiler* & More

When "New Girl" returns for its final season, it will begin with a time jump.



And show creator Elizabeth Meriwether said it has to do with Season 6's tidy finale, which provided some resolutions for the show's core characters.

"So we decided to jump forward in time three years to kind of … throw in new storylines and move things forward," the producer said on Thursday during the "New Girl" panel at the Fox portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.