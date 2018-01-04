'New Girl': Final Season Premiere Date Announced

Fox has set the return date for "New Girl's" final season.
The comedy will premiere Tues., April 10, Fox announced on Thursday during the network's portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.
The final season of the show will span eight episodes.
Previous guest stars set to return for the show's final bow include Nasim Pedrad, Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner.
"New Girl's" final season guest star newcomers include JB Smoove and Tig Notaro.
Last season on the series, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) reunited romantically in the season finale, while Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) found out they're expecting. Meanwhile, Winston (Lamorne Morris) reached out to his newly-found dad in a voicemail.
Fox also announced that the "New Girl" series finale will span an hour and air on May 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on Fox.
-- Jolie Lash