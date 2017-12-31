A New 'Mary Poppins Returns' Photo Is Here

The new photo from "Mary Poppins Returns" is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
The new snap, which made its first appearance on USA Today, features Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack and Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins. It also features the children from the film: Nathanael Saleh as John, Pixie Davies as Annabel and Joel Dawson as Georgie.
The sequel takes place 25 years after the events of the first film and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Emily Mortimer.
But fans shouldn't get their hopes up that the original Mary, Julie Andrews, will make a cameo. She revealed in June on "Today" that making an appearance in the sequel probably wouldn't happen.
"It's 55 years since that 'Mary Poppins' was made, This 'Mary Poppins' is going to star Emily Blunt, and I'm a huge fan," Julie shared.
"It's a totally different story. You know, Disney had all the other Mary Poppins stories in its archive. So why not use them up and make another one?," she concluded.
A teaser for the film was released in July by Disney, showing Emily Blunt playing the iconic nanny.
"Mary Poppins Returns" hits theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.
-- Stephanie Swaim