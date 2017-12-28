Niall Horan Reveals One Direction Knew Camila Cabello Ran A Fan Account

Before Camila Cabello became a solo pop music sensation, she was running a One Direction fan account – and Niall Horan totally knew!
Niall talked meeting Camila for the first time on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, where the "Havana" hit maker came clean about her super-fan past.
"I remember, we went to perform on 'X Factor' in the states when Fifth Harmony were on it. She was freaking out, she told us she had a One Direction Twitter account, she was crying," he hilariously revealed.
"I'm sorry Camila, I’ve told the whole world!" He added.
No worries, Niall – Camila has opened up about her Directioner past before!
"I was like a huge One Direction fan. They were like the reason why I tried out for 'X Factor,'"the former Fifth Harmony member told Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "And obviously, like I literally – you don't understand. I had a twitter account for One Direction. Like I was one of those fan girls at one point."
That's quite a Cinderella story for Camila – now the two solo sensations are close pals. Dreams do come true!