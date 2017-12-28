Niall Horan Reveals One Direction Knew Camila Cabello Ran A Fan Account

Before Camila Cabello became a solo pop music sensation, she was running a One Direction fan account – and Niall Horan totally knew!

Niall talked meeting Camila for the first time on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, where the "Havana" hit maker came clean about her super-fan past.

"I remember, we went to perform on 'X Factor' in the states when Fifth Harmony were on it. She was freaking out, she told us she had a One Direction Twitter account, she was crying," he hilariously revealed.