Nick Jonas Says There's No Jonas Brothers Band Reunion Planned

While nothing is currently in the works, Nick left the possibility open for the future.

"But I can never say never. You never know what's going to happen," he added.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas hung out together again on Friday night at the John Varvatos show in New York City. Nick has teamed up with the brand for a Spring/Summer 2018 capsule campaign.

Rumors swelled of a reunion of the brothers' band a little over a week ago.

"The Bachelor" alum Ashley Iaconetti brought attention to the JoBros' band Instagram account on Jan. 15, when she tweeted, "Interrupting this Bachelor episode to say...The Jonas Brothers have reactivated their Instagram."