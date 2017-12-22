Nicky Hilton Rothschild Welcomes Her Second Child

In November, the second-time mama celebrated her little one's impending arrival with a baby shower hosted by her mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton. The extravagant event featured pink and blue desserts since Nicky wanted to keep the gender a surprise until giving birth.

She also told PEOPLE that she thinks one-year-old daughter Lily-Grace will be "really sweet" as an older sister. "She doesn't have a jealous bone in her body," Nicky said. "When I hold other babies, she doesn't care. She's very sweet."

Congratulations to the Hilton-Rothschild family!

