Nicky Hilton Rothschild Welcomes Her Second Child

Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Christmas present came early this year!

The 34-year-old heiress welcomed her second child, daughter Terry Marilyn Rothschild, with husband James Rothschild on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in New York City, according to PEOPLE.

The couple's newborn baby girl, who is named after Nicky's paternal grandmother Marilyn June Hawley, joins big sister Lily-Grace, who was born in 2016.

In November, the second-time mama celebrated her little one's impending arrival with a baby shower hosted by her mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton. The extravagant event featured pink and blue desserts since Nicky wanted to keep the gender a surprise until giving birth.

She also told PEOPLE that she thinks one-year-old daughter Lily-Grace will be "really sweet" as an older sister. "She doesn't have a jealous bone in her body," Nicky said. "When I hold other babies, she doesn't care. She's very sweet."

Congratulations to the Hilton-Rothschild family!

