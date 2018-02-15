Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan & More Stars Pack The Front Row At Calvin Klein At NYFW

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Actors Sebastian Stan, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Kyle MacLachlan, and Ellery Walker Harper attend the Calvin Klein Collection front row during New York Fashion Week at New York Stock Exchange on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Lupita Nyong'o said it best about her front row seat at the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week — "we roll deep."
Celebrities flocked to the front row of designer Raf Simons' (the man behind Calvin Klein) show on Wednesday and it turned into a who's who of the biggest names in Hollywood. Lupita hit the show alongside her "Black Panther" co-stars, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright. She shared several pics from inside the show on her Instagram account and pointed out that their "Black Panther" clique sticks together. "We roll deep. Wakanda Front Row at @CalvinKlein. Thank you to the wonderful Raf Simons! #BlackPanther," she captioned the pic.
"Big Little Lies" co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern dazzled side by side at the show. Nicole rocked a navy blue and white, silky skirt and blouse, while Laura looked ready for Valentine's Day in a red blouse and red and white skirt. The duo were joined in their seats by Laura's son, Ellery Harper.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Actors Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern attend the Calvin Klein Collection front row during New York Fashion Week at New York Stock Exchange on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Margot Robbie was seated on Nicole's other side and channeled her boss lady vibes in a grey suit jacket. She was joined by her "I, Tonya" co-star Sebastian Stan.
The front row was rounded out with more big names including, Paris Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown, A$AP Rocky, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Brosnahan, Kyle MacLachlan, Maya Thurman-Hawke, Lucas Hedges, Bill Skarsgard, Dane Dehaan, Julia Garner, Rachel Brosnahan, Maya Thurman-Hawke and Harris Dickinson.
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were also on tap to cheer on their daughter, Kaia, who was walking in the runway show.
Talk about a star-packed lineup.