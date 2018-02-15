Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan & More Stars Pack The Front Row At Calvin Klein At NYFW

Lupita Nyong'o said it best about her front row seat at the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week — "we roll deep."

Celebrities flocked to the front row of designer Raf Simons' (the man behind Calvin Klein) show on Wednesday and it turned into a who's who of the biggest names in Hollywood. Lupita hit the show alongside her "Black Panther" co-stars, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright. She shared several pics from inside the show on her Instagram account and pointed out that their "Black Panther" clique sticks together. "We roll deep. Wakanda Front Row at @CalvinKlein. Thank you to the wonderful Raf Simons! #BlackPanther," she captioned the pic.