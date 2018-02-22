Niecy Nash Recalls Brother's Tragic Death In A School Shooting 25 Years Ago & Sounds Off On Gun Control

Niecy's social media remarks come just one day after CNN aired a town hall on gun control that allowed students, teachers and authorities from Parkland, Florida, to voice their opinions to Marco Rubio and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

The heated television debate got a huge reaction from A-list celebs like Josh Gad, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Silverman, with many stars applauding the young high school students for standing up for gun control following the fatal shooting at their high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.

See more of how stars reacted to the CNN town hall in the video above.