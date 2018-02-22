Niecy Nash Recalls Brother's Tragic Death In A School Shooting 25 Years Ago & Sounds Off On Gun Control

Niecy Nash's brother was killed in a shooting on his high school campus 25 years ago today.
The "Claws" actress recalled his tragic death on Thursday in a plea for more gun control in the United States. She posted a tweet that read, "25 yrs ago today, my only brother, Michael Ensley was killed on his high school campus by kid with a gun. It's 2018 and the death toll is rising while our spirits are still breaking. You don’t hear the pain. You hear the sound of NRA💰being exchanged. 💔#NeverAgain."
She also shared an Instagram post with a picture of her tweet and a heartbreaking caption about how it felt when she lost her brother. She said she's been praying, but she also thinks its time to do work and change the narrative about gun control. She captioned her Instagram post, "It shakes you to your core when a child doesn’t come home from the one place they should be safe.... I’ve been praying.... now I’m working. If we can change the narrative in America in one weekend by getting folks to #Wakandasurely, collectively we can get assault weapons out of the hands of children. Watch me work….. "
Niecy's social media remarks come just one day after CNN aired a town hall on gun control that allowed students, teachers and authorities from Parkland, Florida, to voice their opinions to Marco Rubio and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.
The heated television debate got a huge reaction from A-list celebs like Josh Gad, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Silverman, with many stars applauding the young high school students for standing up for gun control following the fatal shooting at their high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.
