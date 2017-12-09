Nikki Reed Writes Sweet Message For Hubby Ian Somerhalder On His Birthday

Nikki Reed has found true love with her hubby Ian Somerhalder.
The "Twilight" star posted a sweet message to him on Instagram on Friday, which was Ian's 39th birthday.
"To the only person that loves broccoli and a homemade face mask more than I do…my poet, my dreamer, my favorite guy in the world," she wrote.
"A day celebrating you and only you, nothing makes me happier. Another year, and incredible year, one we will surely never forget. It's hearing your sweet voice singing silly songs with me in the morning. It's knowing I can always count on you to order five trays of french fries so I can eat four. It's driving across the country listening to you tell stories from another life," she contined.
"It's stopping so you can pee every twenty two minutes and waiting for you to say you aren't sure if you'll make it in time…every time. It's realizing we have not played any music because we always have too much to talk about. It's watching you make the most outrageous faces trying to get a belly laugh out of our tiny one," she added.
"Here's to many more walks listening to you describe every plant, every flower and every tree we pass. To the warm nights spent outside watching you dream out loud under the stars. Thank you for always reminding me that only a handful of things truly matter; flossing, laughing and not counting how many bottles of wine we went through," she continued.
"I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast :) Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks damn good on you. We love you," she added.
"Ps if a photo could sum up an entire relationship… would the last one in this group be ours? Cheers to mastering the art of synchronized lip licking. We've officially made it!" she concluded.
The couple got married in 2015.
They welcomed their first daughter, Bodhi Soleil, in July.
