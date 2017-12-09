Nikki Reed Writes Sweet Message For Hubby Ian Somerhalder On His Birthday

"Here's to many more walks listening to you describe every plant, every flower and every tree we pass. To the warm nights spent outside watching you dream out loud under the stars. Thank you for always reminding me that only a handful of things truly matter; flossing, laughing and not counting how many bottles of wine we went through," she continued.

"I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast :) Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks damn good on you. We love you," she added.

"Ps if a photo could sum up an entire relationship… would the last one in this group be ours? Cheers to mastering the art of synchronized lip licking. We've officially made it!" she concluded.

The couple got married in 2015.