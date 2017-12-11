Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Share Sweet 'The Vampire Diaries' Reunion

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley gave "The Vampire Diaries" fans all the feels!

The former co-stars had a mini "TVD" reunion while out and about in New York City on Sunday. Nina took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie that duo snapped together.

"NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever," she captioned the pic.