Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Share Sweet 'The Vampire Diaries' Reunion

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley gave "The Vampire Diaries" fans all the feels!
The former co-stars had a mini "TVD" reunion while out and about in New York City on Sunday. Nina took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie that duo snapped together.
"NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever," she captioned the pic.
Nina and Paul played vampires Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore in the hit CW show from 2009 to 2017. Fans obsessed over their complicated on-screen romance – nicknaming the pair Stelena. Though Nina left "TVD" after six seasons, she returned for the show's series finale in 2017 with a bittersweet scene of Elena and Stefan in the afterlife.
"TVD" may have ended for good, but the friendship between the Mystic Falls gang will live on forever.