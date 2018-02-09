Noah Cyrus Teams Up With MØ For New Pop Anthem 'We Are F**ked'

Noah Cyrus Social

(Vevo)

Noah Cyrus drops the f-bomb in her fiery, relatable new track "We Are F**cked."

The 18-year-old singer teamed up with MØ – who lent her vocals to hits like "Cold Water" and "Lean On" – with the song that is destined to become a new coming-of-age anthem for millennials.

Inspired by the pressure for teens to maintain a Kardashian-like presence on social media, "We Are…" is like a battle cry for listeners to maintain their individuality.  

"My life is great / I write then hit update," Noah begins the bop. "I turn you on, wanna belong / so I go to the mall and I buy it all." 

Miley's little sis goes hard on the chorus, chanting a resounding "We are f**ked / these days we only follow / these days we're feeling hollow."

Noah Cyrus Reveals If She & Sister Miley Cyrus Are Writing Music Together

Noah opened up to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe about the message behind the track in a candid interview.

"Where's the originality in people now? … We are all becoming this society where we just all are the same," the singer shared.

"It's OK to be different and it's OK to not follow … we have these set ideas in our heads of what things have to be, and I kind of don't agree with that," she continued.

Noah Cyrus Gushes Over Big Sister Miley Cyrus: 'I Love Her So Much'

Noah has been making a name for herself since her 2017 hit "Make Me (Cry)." Her debut single went straight to No. 1 on Spotify's Viral Global Chart and has been streamed over 420 million times.

She has dropped a handful of tracks since – like "Almost Famous," "Stay Together" and "Again." Noah has also collaborated on EDM hits like Marshmello's "Chasing Colors" and "Slow" with Matoma. Her already-impressive discography will ultimately culminate with her anticipated debut album "NC-17."

The youngest Cyrus family member is all grown-up and ready for her pop music takeover! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News