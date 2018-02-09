Noah Cyrus Teams Up With MØ For New Pop Anthem 'We Are F**ked'

Inspired by the pressure for teens to maintain a Kardashian-like presence on social media, "We Are…" is like a battle cry for listeners to maintain their individuality.

"My life is great / I write then hit update," Noah begins the bop. "I turn you on, wanna belong / so I go to the mall and I buy it all."

Miley's little sis goes hard on the chorus, chanting a resounding "We are f**ked / these days we only follow / these days we're feeling hollow."