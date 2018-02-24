'Notting Hill' Star Emma Chambers Dies At 53 — See Hugh Grant & More Stars' Reactions

Emma is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn. They were married for 27 years. Fans of the 1990 romantic comedy "Notting Hill" starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts will remember Emma as the quirky younger sister of Hugh's character, William. She put a plucky and fun spin on the role and Hugh was one of the first stars to respond to her passing.

"Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news," he shared.