'Notting Hill' Star Emma Chambers Dies At 53 — See Hugh Grant & More Stars' Reactions

Emma Chambers, of television's The Vicar of Dibley, arriving for the World Premiere of 'Notting Hill', at the Odeon Leicester Square. (Photo by Peter Jordan - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"Notting Hill" star Emma Chambers has passed away at the age of 53.
"We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers," her agent John Grant said in a statement to The Guardian on Saturday, February 24. "Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and we be greatly missed."
Emma Chambers and Charlotte Coleman who play sisters Lisa and Helen in 'How do you want me' a new 6 part series to be shown on BBC 2 early in the new year. Photo Tim Ockenden/PA. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Emma is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn. They were married for 27 years. Fans of the 1990 romantic comedy "Notting Hill" starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts will remember Emma as the quirky younger sister of Hugh's character, William. She put a plucky and fun spin on the role and Hugh was one of the first stars to respond to her passing.
"Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news," he shared.
Emma, who was born in England, was also well known for her roles on "The Vicar of Dibley" and "Margaret." She had a role on "The Vicar of Dibley" from 1994-2007.
Many members of the acting community remembered her for her work and her incredible personality.
See their reactions on Twitter below.