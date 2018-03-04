'M.A.S.H.' Actor David Ogden Stiers Dies At 75

David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on the "M.A.S.H." television series, has died. He was 75.

The actor's agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed Saturday night in an email that Stiers died after battling bladder cancer.

No additional details were provided, but Stubbs' agency tweeted that Stiers died at his home in Newport, Oregon, on Saturday.

In addition to playing the aristocratic Maj. Charles Winchester III on "M.A.S.H." beginning in its sixth season, replacing Larry Linville after he left the series. Stiers' character, while arrogant, also showed an empathy and wit his predecessor lacked.