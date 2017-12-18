'Ocean's 8' Drops Teaser Trailer — See Sandra Bullock As An Ocean!

The "Ocean's 8" teaser trailer with the powerhouse female cast has officially dropped — and it's every bit as silly and funny as you'd expect.

Sandra Bullock, who plays Frank Ocean's sister, looks ready for action with her crew.

In the short glimpse at the new "Ocean's 8," Anne Hathaway slaps someone across the face, Helena Bonham Carter checks out some seriously big diamonds, Rihanna is carrying tongs, Mindy Kaling examines a diamond necklace and Sandra explains why she needs to lead her band of fab females to the biggest heist the Met Gala has ever seen.

Check it out.