The "Ocean's 8" trailer starring Sandra Bullock is officially here -- and it is safe to say, orange is the new black!

The trailer opens with Bullock aka Debbie Ocean dressed in an orange jumpsuit at her parole hearing. She promises that once she is granted parole, she'll live a simple life and earn an honest paycheck. Obviously, that's not going to happen!

Cut to diamonds, a crew of ladies perfect for a heist, and the Met Gala, which is where their perfect crime will go down.

The trailer's intro is nearly the same as "Ocean's 11" starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean. Danny is supposed to be Debbie's brother -- and it looks like complex high-end crimes clearly run in the family.

Once she's out of prison, Debbie collects the perfect crew to pull off stealing a $150 million diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

In comes, Cate Blanchett, who is clearly Debbie's right hand, similar to the role Brad Pitt played for Ocean. And then the rest of the crew includes, Mindy Kaling as a faux-diamond jewelry designer, Sarah Paulson, as a mom with some secret skills, Helena Bonham Carter as a fashion designer, Rihanna as a computer hacker named Nine Ball, and Awkwafina as a New York City pickpocket. Anne Hathaway plays the glamorous celebrity, Daphne Kluger, who will wear the diamond necklace they want to snatch on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Take one look at this trailer -- and get ready for a rip-roaring heist!