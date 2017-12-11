Olivia Munn Sizzles In A Plunging Red Swimsuit In Hawaii: See The Pics

Olivia Munn is soaking up the sun in Hawaii, and naturally, she looks awesome while she's doing it!
The 37-year-old star headed over to the Aloha State this week to have some fun in the sun and shared tons of fun snaps on her Instagram account. Olivia posted a hot beachside snap where she's posing in a red swimsuit and sitting in the sand. She captioned the pic, "We're here."
The gorgeous swimsuit is the perfect color for her tan complexion and featured a plunging neckline, showing off her incredible beach body.
Olivia also shared a sexy snap which showed off her pert posterior. Olivia looked like she was about to jump off a sea wall and into the ocean. "No fear // Liv + Catherine," she wrote next to the picture.
The stunning star seems to be on vacation with some pals and the crew was all smiles as they made their way to the beach.
The girls also got all dressed up for a night on the town. Olivia looked tropical chic in an off-the-shoulder baby blue dress with a lemon pattern. She wore her hair back and all natural makeup.
Clearly, Olivia is having fun, but she's not the only star escaping the winter blues in favor of warmer temps. Check out all these stars who are enjoying tropical winter vacations!