Olivia Munn Texted Anna Faris To Shut Down Those Chris Pratt Dating Rumors

Olivia Munn
has shut down those Chris Pratt dating rumors – and let his estranged wife Anna
Faris be the first to know.
The actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to address reports that she and Chris were spotted on a romantic date over the weekend, and disputed further speculation that Anna was upset over the chatter.
"1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup," her first post read. "2. Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex."
(Getty Images)
Olivia went on to share her support for Anna, and champion female friendships as a higher priority than her romantic life.
"3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think," she added.
While Olivia's two million Instagram followers got her memo loud and clear, it turns out she'd already clarified things with Anna one-on-one.
The 37-year-old also posted a screenshot of a text exchange she had with the "Mom" star to clear the air.
"Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," Olivia's note to Anna began.
"I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe you didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true," she added.
(Getty Images)
Anna responded with gratitude for the heads up, but also seemed to hint that she wouldn't mind having Olivia be part of the family.
"You are so sweet to text," Anna wrote in part. "I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon."
Anna and Chris announced their separation last August after eight years of marriage, and the actor filed for divorce four months later. The former couple shares 5-year-old son Jack.
While Chris has yet to enter a new relationship publicly, Anna has moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett and reportedly went house hunting with her new man in December.
As for Olivia, she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers split last year, but a new relationship with Chris is clearly off the table. The star joked on her Instagram Story that she and Chris' potential couple name – "Crolivia" and "Olipratt" were two examples – would be an automatic dealbreaker.
-- Erin Biglow