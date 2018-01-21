Olivia Munn Texted Anna Faris To Shut Down Those Chris Pratt Dating Rumors

Olivia Munn has shut down those Chris Pratt dating rumors – and let his estranged wife Anna Faris be the first to know.



The actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to address reports that she and Chris were spotted on a romantic date over the weekend, and disputed further speculation that Anna was upset over the chatter.

"1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup," her first post read. "2. Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex."