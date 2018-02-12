Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Assures Viewers That His Butt Is Real

Figure skater Adam Rippon may have helped the U.S. earn a bronze medal in the figure skating team competition – but social media thinks his rear deserves a gold.
While the 28-year-old is making America proud with his medal-winning performance at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Twitter continued to speculate if the Olympian uses butt pads to enhance his assets.
Adam set the record straight himself in a tweet on Dec. 9.
(Getty Images)
"There’s been a lot questions to whether I compete with butt pads on and I’d like to set the record straight and let it be known that no, it’s just my real butt. Thank you for your interest, comments, and concern. Love you," he wrote.
Though his post should have put the butt pad rumors behind him, Adam joined Access Live ahead of the Winter Games to debunk them once more.
(Getty Images)
"It is all natural, yes," the figure skater told Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. "One time someone said, 'Oh you skated so well but were the butt pads necessary?' And I was like, hmm, alright, I'll let it slide. And then someone tried to defend me and they were like, 'Well, they’re probably there for safety!' and I was like oh boy. We need to clarify something."
His derriere became a topic of discussion after Adam's incredible performance at the Winter Olympics team figure skating event on Saturday.
The openly-gay Olympian is also winning over Hollywood. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Andy Cohen continue to gush over Adam – and the love is mutual!
From his tush to his triple lutz – America's love for Adam is golden.