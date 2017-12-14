Omarosa Manigault Denies That She Was Fired From The White House

Former "Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault Newman denies reports that she was fired from her job in the White House.



Manigault Newman also denies reports that she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds. She tells ABC's "Good Morning America" in a Thursday interview the reports are "100 percent false."

Manigault Newman says she resigned after speaking with White House chief of staff John Kelly about some of her concerns. She says she remains on staff until Jan. 20, the administration's one-year mark.