Omarosa Manigault Denies That She Was Fired From The White House

Former "Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault Newman denies reports that she was fired from her job in the White House.

Manigault Newman also denies reports that she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds. She tells ABC's "Good Morning America" in a Thursday interview the reports are "100 percent false."

Manigault Newman says she resigned after speaking with White House chief of staff John Kelly about some of her concerns. She says she remains on staff until Jan. 20, the administration's one-year mark.

Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC

Manigault Newman has known Trump for more than a decade, since she first appeared as a contestant on his reality TV show "The Apprentice."

She says reports that she tried to enter the White House residence are "ridiculous" and "absurd."

