Oprah Thinks 'Black Panther' Is 'Phenomenal'

Oprah Winfrey is a big fan of "Black Panther."
The media mogul took to Twitter on Saturday and shared how she feels about the Marvel film.
"Just saw it with Stedman. It's Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. Wakunda ForEveeeerrr! #BlackPanther," she wrote.
Oprah isn't the only fan of the superhero flick, so many people saw it in theaters that it broke some major records.
The smash hit raked in $192 million at the box office over the weekend, making it the fifth-biggest opening weekend of all time.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Jurassic World" and "The Avengers" are the only other films that beat out "BP."
"Black Panther" was directed by Ryan Coogler.
The film features an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Daniel Kaluuya.
