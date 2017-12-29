Oprah Winfrey Celebrates BFF Gayle King's Birthday With A Delicious Feast!

Bon appétit!

Oprah Winfrey made sure her BFF Gayle King rang in her 63rd birthday surrounded by good friends and delicious food. The "Wrinkle in Time" star documented the decadent feast in an Instagram video and joked that the tasty spread was "almost Weight Watchers approved!"

The menu included glazed carrots, braised short ribs, skillet potatoes, butter lettuce salad with pears, truffle au gratin cauliflower and Gayle's favorite dish dover sole meunière.

Yum!