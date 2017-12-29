Oprah Winfrey Celebrates BFF Gayle King's Birthday With A Delicious Feast!

Bon appétit!
Oprah Winfrey made sure her BFF Gayle King rang in her 63rd birthday surrounded by good friends and delicious food. The "Wrinkle in Time" star documented the decadent feast in an Instagram video and joked that the tasty spread was "almost Weight Watchers approved!"
The menu included glazed carrots, braised short ribs, skillet potatoes, butter lettuce salad with pears, truffle au gratin cauliflower and Gayle's favorite dish dover sole meunière.
Yum!
But no birthday dinner would be complete without something sweet. Oprah delivered in that department with another one of Gayle's favorites: yellow cake with yellow frosting!
In a second Instagram video, the media mogul presented her bestie with the dessert while singing "Happy Birthday." The camera captured Gayle blowing out her candles and hopefully making a good wish.
But then again, when your best friend is Oprah, what more could you possibly want?
