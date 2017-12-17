Oprah Winfrey & More Stars Share Support For Firefighters Battling Deadly California Blaze

Oprah Winfrey is "still praying" for the firefighters battling a deadly wildfire near her Montecito, Calif., estate.
The media mogul took to social media over the weekend to update fans on the situation, revealing that she was evacuated from her home 10 days ago and her dogs are being kept safe in the Bay Area city of Palo Alto.
Winfrey went on to express compassion for the rescue workers, whose tireless efforts have continued for weeks.
"God bless every firefighter and their families," she wrote.
The Thomas fire first broke out in Ventura County north of Los Angeles earlier this month, and strong Santa Ana winds have since shifted the blaze into the Santa Barbara area.
According to NBC4, 269,000 acres have now been consumed.
Sadly, 32-year-old San Diego firefighter Cory Iverson died on Thursday after being fatally injured in the blaze. A funeral procession took place on Sunday through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Ellen DeGeneres honored the late father on Twitter Sunday morning with a message of sympathy for his pregnant widow, Ashley, and their daughter.
Earlier this week, the comedian and talk show host tweeted that she and wife Portia de Rossi had evacuated their Santa Barbara home as well. On Sunday, she reassured her followers that the house is "still standing" amongst the many others lost.
"Firefighters continue to be my heroes," she wrote.
Katy Perry's parents were also among those who fled the area, according to a tweet from the "Swish Swish" singer. She revealed that the evacuation took place on her mom's 70th birthday.
