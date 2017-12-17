Oprah Winfrey & More Stars Share Support For Firefighters Battling Deadly California Blaze

Oprah Winfrey is "still praying" for the firefighters battling a deadly wildfire near her Montecito, Calif., estate.

The media mogul took to social media over the weekend to update fans on the situation, revealing that she was evacuated from her home 10 days ago and her dogs are being kept safe in the Bay Area city of Palo Alto.

Winfrey went on to express compassion for the rescue workers, whose tireless efforts have continued for weeks.