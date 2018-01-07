Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Golden Globes Prep In Funny Videos

Oprah Winfrey is getting ready for her big night at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards where she'll accept the Cecil B. Demille Award.

The talk show host shared her red carpet prep with her fans, starting on Saturday night, where she got her hair dyed, did a pedicure and manicure and more. In the fun video posted on Instagram, Oprah is chatting with her glam squad and her BFF Gayle King about the best invention for beauty in this century — hair dye! She said she was planning to blast away the grey hairs ahead of Sunday's red carpet appearance. A makeup-free Oprah also dished that she'll be wearing a black dress to the Globes in support of the Time's Up movement.