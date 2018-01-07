Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Golden Globes Prep In Funny Videos

Oprah Winfrey is getting ready for her big night at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards where she'll accept the Cecil B. Demille Award.
The talk show host shared her red carpet prep with her fans, starting on Saturday night, where she got her hair dyed, did a pedicure and manicure and more. In the fun video posted on Instagram, Oprah is chatting with her glam squad and her BFF Gayle King about the best invention for beauty in this century — hair dye! She said she was planning to blast away the grey hairs ahead of Sunday's red carpet appearance. A makeup-free Oprah also dished that she'll be wearing a black dress to the Globes in support of the Time's Up movement.
In the second video, posted on Sunday morning, Oprah gabbed to her fans that at 10 AM, she's already getting "officially" ready for the big night. Her makeup artist said that he's having "The Color Purple" star go for something pretty, clean and sexy. As for her hair, Oprah revealed that she's hoping that her hair doesn't get frizzy and she can go for her natural hair versus wearing a wig. See, even Oprah occasionally has a bad hair day just like all of us!
We can't wait to see Oprah's full Golden Globes look and hear her accept the Cecil B. Demille Award. Check out all incredible contributions Oprah has made to entertainment below!